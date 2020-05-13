MBSE HLC 2020: Mizoram Board of School Education releases Class 10 results; check score on mbse.edu.in

MBSE HLC 2020| The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the Mizoram Board Class 10 result 2020 on Wednesday, 13 May. The results can be viewed on the official website mbse.edu.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam need to enter their roll number and other details to check their MBSE HSLC result 2020. Students can also check their results at the official website: www.results.indiaresults.com

The Mizoram HSLC exam commenced on 17 February with the English paper and ended on 3 March. A total of 18,000 candidates had appeared for the Class 10 exams in the northeastern state this year.

The practical exams for MBSE HSLC 2020 were held between 4 February and 11 February. The admit cards of the Mizoram Board Class 10 exam 2020 were released in the month of February.

Candidates need to log on to mbse.edu.in. Once logged in, they need to register by entering roll number, name, mobile number and email to access result. The scores can be downloaded for future reference.

A rising number of COVID-19 cases led to the closure of educational institutions across the country along with the postponement of exams. Mizoram has been one of the few places in India which has not registered a single death from the coronavirus pandemic. India has recorded over 2,400 coronavirus related deaths and has registered over 74,000 cases from the dreaded disease.