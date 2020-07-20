MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020: Meghalaya board announces Class 10 results; how to check scores

A total of 51,334 students who had appeared in the MBOSE SSLC 2020 exams will be able to check their scores on the official website

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) declared the results of secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exams today (Monday, 20 July).

A total of 51,334 students who had appeared in the MBOSE SSLC 2020 exams will be able to check their scores on the official website — mbose.in. However, the official website is currently unresponsive.

Steps to MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website — mbose.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'MBOSE SSLC Results 2020'

Step 3: Enter your registration number, roll number

Step 4: Your MBOSE class 10 Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference

Students may be unable to check their MBOSE Class 10 scores on the official website due to heavy traffic, once the results are declared. In such case, students can login to third-party websites such as: megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha and results.shiksha.

Of the total students who registered for the Class 10 exams this year, there were 28,412 girls and 22,922 boys.

Last year, in the SSLC exam, a total of 76.56 percent students had passed with boys outperforming girls with a pass percentage of 77.94 percent, reported the Indian Express.