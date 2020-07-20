MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020 DECLARED: Meghalya board announces results for over 51,000 students; check megresults.nic.in
There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to COVID-19 situation.
MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020 DECLARED: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) announced the results of secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exams today (Monday, 20 July).
Students who had appeared in the MBOSE SSLC 2020 exams will be able to check their scores on — mbose.in. However, the official website is currently unresponsive.
Students may be unable to check their MBOSE Class 10 scores on the official website due to heavy traffic, once the results are declared.
In such case, students can login to third-party websites such as: megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha and results.shiksha.
Steps to MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official website — mbose.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'MBOSE SSLC Results 2020'
Step 3: Enter your registration number, roll number
Step 4: Your MBOSE class 10 Result 2020 will be displayed on screen
Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference
Of the total 51,334 students who registered for the Class 10 exams this year, there were 28,412 girls and 22,922 boys.
The result which was usually announced in May was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.
