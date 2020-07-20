MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020: Chetna Bose tops Meghalaya board Class 10 exams with 94.66%, Sainava Modak second at 94.16%

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020| Chetna Bose has topped the Meghalaya Board's Class 10 exams with 568 marks (94.66 percent).

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020| Chetna Bose has topped the Meghalaya Board's Class 10 exams with 568 marks (94.66 percent).

Sainava Modak with 565 marks or 94.16 percent, came in second place.

Ainamdaphisha P Byrsat with 561 marks or 93.5 percent, secured the third spot.

The Class 10 results of the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) were declared today (Monday, 20 July) on the board's official website mbose.in

In 2019, Neelam Kumari from Tura topped the exam with scored 577 marks. Darila Akor Kharmawphlang came in second with 565 marks and Luigi Dalian Pasweth secured the third position with 563 marks.

Steps to MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website — mbose.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'MBOSE SSLC Results 2020'

Step 3: Enter your registration number, roll number

Step 4: Your MBOSE class 10 Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference

Students may be unable to check their MBOSE Class 10 scores on the official website due to heavy traffic, once the results are declared. In such a case, students can log in to third-party websites such as megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha and results.shiksha.

About Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) was started in 1973 to regulate the school education system at all levels. They conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in the state.

Every year many students give this examination and pass their school life and start their higher education. The board is responsible for updating the education level in the state and provides quality and a good level of education in the state.