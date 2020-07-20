MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020: 50.31% clear Meghalaya Class 10 exams; girls, with 51.04%, outperform boys

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020| Of the 50,081 students who sat for the SSLC exams, 50.31 percent have cleared their papers.

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020| The Class 10 results of the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) were declared today (Monday, 20 July).

Of the 50,081 students who sat for the SSLC exams, 25, 194 (50.31 percent) have cleared their papers.

Girls slightly outperformed boys with 51.04 percent clearing the exams compared to 49.39 percent.

Students can check their results at the board's official website mbose.in.

West Jaintia Hills, with 69.96 percent, was the best performing district.

In 2019, 76.56 percent of students passes the SSLC exams, with boys slightly outperforming the girls with a percentage of 77.94 compared to 75.47.

In 2019, Neelam Kumari from Tura topped the exam with scored 577 marks. Darila Akor Kharmawphlang came in second with 565 marks and Luigi Dalian Pasweth secured the third position with 563 marks.

Steps to check MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website — mbose.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'MBOSE SSLC Results 2020'

Step 3: Enter your registration number, roll number

Step 4: Your MBOSE class 10 Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference

Students may be unable to check their MBOSE Class 10 scores on the official website due to heavy traffic, once the results are declared.

In such case, students can login to third-party websites such as: megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha and results.shiksha.

About Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) was started in 1973 to regulate the school education system at all levels. They conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in the state.

Every year many students give this examination and pass their school life and start their higher education. The board is responsible for updating the education level in the state and provides quality and a good level of education in the state.