MBOSE HSSLC result 2020 DECLARED: Kaustab Choudhury, Komal Sharma top science and commerce streams with 93.6% and 89%

Over 30,000 students had appeared for the MBOSE HSSLC exams, which were slated to be held in March but some papers were deferred due to coronavirus pandemic.

MBOSE HSSLC result 2020 DECLARED: Kaustab Choudhury has emerged as the topper for the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) Class 12 exams in the science stream with a score of 93.6 percent (468 marks) while Komal Sharma topped the commerce stream with 89 percent (445 marks).

This year, students in science stream cleared the Class 12 exams with a pass percentage of 72.24 while in commerce, 77.28 percent of students cleared the exams.

In the science stream, Anirban Das and Disha Chakraborty tied for second place with 89.4 percent (447 marks) and Al Amin Miah secured third place with 88.4 percent (442 marks).

In the commerce stream, Vinod Prajapat secured second place with 88.8 percent (444 marks) while Kumar Ayan Sharma came in third with 87.8 percent (439 marks).

Over 30,000 students had appeared for the Class 12 exams. Of these, 24,867 students had appeared in Arts, 3,615 in Science and 2,203 students in Commerce streams from 629 affiliated schools and over 1,124 unaffiliated schools, according to a News18 report.

The overall pass percentage in 2019 for science stream was 73.80 percent while for commerce, it was 79.24 percent.

In the 2018 HSSLC Class 12 exam, the overall pass percentage for the science stream was 74.58 percent, for commerce stream students was 79.84 percent, and 81.62 percent for arts students.

Here are the steps to check the results:

Step 1: Go to official website of MBOSE at mbose.in

Step 2: Go to results tab

Step 3: Click on the link for HSSLC results 2020 for stream applicable (Vocational, Science, Commerce)

Step 4: Log in using roll number and click on submit.

Step 5: Result will display on the screen.

Candidates can also check their scores on megresults.in. and results.shiksha.