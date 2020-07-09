MBOSE HSSLC result 2020 DECLARED: Class 12 results out; alternative websites to check scores if mbose.in is slow

MBOSE HSSLC result 2020 Date | Students can check their scores in the MBOSE HSSLC Examination on alternative platforms such as megresults.nic.in and results.shiksha.

MBOSE HSSLC result 2020 DECLARED | The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) announced the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) result for three streams – Science, Commerce and Vocational – today (Thursday, 9 July).

The board released the result booklet on its official website mbose.in.

Results will also be available at megresults.nic.in and results.shiksha.

Here are the steps to check results on megresults.nic.in:

Step 1: Go to megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2020 for stream of study (Science or Commerce or Vocational)

Step 3: Enter roll number and other required information

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save for future reference.

Here are the steps to check scores at results.shiksha:

Step 1: Go to results.shiksha

Step 2: Under 'Upcoming Results 2020', click on link for Meghalaya Board Results 2020 or go through direct link

Step 3: Enter details like roll number, date of birth and click submit

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save for future reference.

The board has made it clear that the results will only be available online and will not be displayed at the board office or exam centres due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, the Class 12 results for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams were out on 8 May and for Arts stream, the scores were released on 27 May.

However, the results were delayed this year as some exams were held in June after being deferred due to the lockdown in March