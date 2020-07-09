MBOSE HSSLC result 2020 DECLARED: 72.24% Science students clear board exam, 77.28% from Commerce stream

MBOSE HSSLC result 2020 pass percentage: In the Science stream, boys outperformed girls with a pass percentage of 74.23 percent, as against 70.58 percent by girls.

MBOSE HSSLC result 2020 DECLARED: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MPBOSE) declared the results of Science, Commerce and Vocational streams for the higher secondary school leaving certificate (HSSLC) or Class 12 exams today (Thursday, 9 July).

This year, students in Science stream cleared the Class 12 exams with a pass percentage of 72.24. While, in Commerce stream, 77.28 percent students passed.

While in Commerce, girls have scored better than boys, registering a pass percentage of 81.97 percent, as against 74.10 percent by boys.

This year, at least 3,566 students from Science, 2,179 from Commerce and 12 from Vocational stream appeared for the MBOSE HSSLC 2020 exam.

Kaustab Choudhury from Shillong, emerged the topper in Science stream after securing 468 marks. While, Komal Sharma, also from Shillong, secured the top position in Commerce with 445 marks.

Over 30,000 students had appeared for the Class 12 exams.

Last year, the results for all the streams except Arts were declared on 8 May. The overall pass percentage in 2019 for science stream was 73.80 percent while for commerce, it was 79.24 percent. In the 2018 HSSLC Class 12 exam, the overall pass percentage for the science stream was 74.58 percent, for commerce stream students was 79.84 percent, and 81.62 percent for arts students.

Here are the steps to check the results:

Step 1: Go to official website of MBOSE at mbose.in

Step 2: Go to results tab

Step 3: Click on the link for HSSLC results 2020 for stream applicable (Vocational, Science, Commerce)

Step 4: Log in using roll number and click on submit.

Step 5: Result will display on the screen.

Candidates can also check their scores on megresults.in. and results.shiksha.

The Meghalaya Board HSSLC exams were originally scheduled for March, but some papers had to be postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, reported Times Now. The remaining exams for mathematics, physical education and statistics took place from 8 to 10 June.

About Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE):

Set up as per the 1973 MBOSE Act, the Meghalaya Board of School Education controls, regulates and look after the matters associated with school education in the state of Meghalaya. It also conducts examinations for secondary school leaving certificate for students.