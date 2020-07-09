MBOSE HSSLC result 2020 DECLARED: Meghalaya board announces Class 12 results; how to check scores

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination (HSSLC) 2020 or Class 12 exams today (9 July).

MBOSE HSSLC result 2020 DECLARED: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination (HSSLC) 2020 or Class 12 exams today (9 July).

The Board has released the full result booklet at the official website mbose.in . Candidates can also check scores on megresults.in. and results.shiksha.

Here are the steps to check the results:

Step 1: Go to official website of MBOSE at mbose.in

Step 2: Go to results tab

Step 3: Click on the link for HSSLC results 2020 for stream applicable (Vocational, Science, Commerce)

Step 4: Log in using roll number and click on submit.

Step 5: Result will display on the screen.

According to Careers 360, the exams were scheduled to be held between 2 to 25 March but the exams for the subjects Mathematics, Physical Education and Statistics were conducted in June after lockdown restrictions were eased.

According to The Indian Express, more than 30,000 students appeared for Meghalaya Board HSSLC exams.

Last year, the results for all the streams except Arts were declared on 8 May. The overall pass percentage in 2019 for science stream was 73.80 percent while for commerce, it was 79.24 percent. According to News18, Debjanee Bhattacharjee had topped in science stream with 464 marks, while Bhanusaya Upadhaya was the commerce topper with 448 marks.