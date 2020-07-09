MBOSE HSSLC result 2020 Date: Marks of over 30,000 students to be announced today at mbose.in; check scores via SMS

In case the official websites of MBOSE are slow or unresponsive or if students are unable to download the result booklet, they can also check their results via SMS.

MBOSE HSSLC result 2020 Date: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the Class 12 results for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams today (Thursday, 9 July) on its official website mbose.in, the board said in a notification.

According to some reports, the board is expected to declare the results at 9 am.

"The whole Results Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation," the notification stated.

However, the result can be accessed on websites like megresults.nic.in and results.shiksha.

In case the websites are slow or unresponsive or if students are unable to download the result booklet, they can also check their results via SMS.

According to Careers 360, scores can be accessed by sending an SMS in the following format:

For MBOSE HSSLC 2020 (Science) results, students should type MBOSE12S <space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263

For MBOSE HSSLC result 2020 (Vocational), students should type MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER, send it to 56263

For MBOSE HSSLC result 2020 (Commerce), students should compose a message saying MBOSE12C<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263

According to a report in The Indian Express, a total of 30,697 students had appeared in the HSSLC exam this year. The exam was originally scheduled for March, but some papers were deferred due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown. The pending papers on Mathematics, Physical Education, Statistics were conducted from 8 to 10 June.

About Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)

Set up as per the 1973 MBOSE Act, the Meghalaya Board of School Education controls, regulates and looks after the matters associated with school education in the state of Meghalaya. It also conducts examinations for secondary school leaving certificate for students.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​