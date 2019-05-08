MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2019 Declared: Steps to check Meghalaya Class results on official website mbose.in

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2019 Declared | The Meghalaya Board of School Education or MBOSE announced the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) results today (8 May). The Meghalaya board Class 12 results are available on the official website mbose.in.

The board has announced the results for all three streams — science, commerce and vocational — on its official website. Students who appeared for the MBOSE exams can check their scores by following these steps.

Steps to check Meghalaya MBOSE Class 12 board result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mbose.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says 'HSSLC wing'

Step 3: Select the 'results' tab on the new page.

Step 4: Click on the relevant link for the HSSLC 2019 result of your stream.

Step 5: On the login page, enter your roll number and other credentials and hit 'submit'.

Step 6: Once your results appear on the screen, download them and take a printout for future reference.

