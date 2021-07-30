MBOSE Class 12 Result 2021: Meghalaya Board to declare HSSLC scores today at 11 am

The board will declare the results of the Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams today

The Meghalaya Class 12 results will be declared by the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) today, 30, July. The board has announced that the results will be announced at 11:00 am. Once released, the registered students can check their scores by visiting the official website megresults.nic.in.

“The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong, and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation,” an official notice reads.

Further in the statement, MBOSE also informed that due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, there will be no distribution of results in the registered office and in the examination centres.

Official notice: http://www.mbose.in/year_2021/hsslc_result.pdf

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official site of MBOSE http://megresults.nic.in/

Step 2: Search and click on Meghalaya Class 12 Result link that will be available on the home page

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates will have to enter the roll number and date of birth correctly

Step 4: After entering all details, they need to click on submit and the result of Class 12 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Before downloading the results, check it properly once and download the page

Step 6: Students are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for further need or reference

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Meghalaya board was among the few boards across the country to conduct the Class 12 examinations this year. The exams took place from 16 April to 12 May.