MBOSE 10th result 2018: Meghalaya SSLC (Class 10) result released on official website megresults.nic.in

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the results of SSLC Class 10th examination on its official website. Candidates who have given the test can log on to megresults.nic.in or mbose.in to check their results.

According to Times of India, 28,240 of the 50,077 students who had appeared for the MBOSE SSLC Class 10 exam cleared it. Anurag Tewari topped the MBOSE matric exams by scoring 581 out of 600. Trisha Seal Sharma came second with 573 marks while Yash Khandelwal came third with 569 marks.

Here are the steps to check the results:

- Go to the official website: megresults.nic.in or mbose.in.

- Click on Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results.

- Enter the required details.

- Click on 'submit' and take a print for future reference.

- Students can also check their results on their mobile phones by sending a short text message (SMS) in the format — MBOSE10<add space>ROLLNUMBER — to 56263.

The Meghalaya Board Class 10th exams were conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education from 7 March to 19 March. The exam was conducted across 137 centres in Meghalaya and 23,551 boys and 27,765 girls in total appeared in the same, according to Times Now.