Mazar of peer baba in Gurugram set on fire; Hindu caretaker files FIR
A complaint was filed by caretaker Ghasite Ram, a native of the Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh, at the Sector 37 police station
A week after Nuh communal clashes, reports of violence continue to surface from parts of Haryana. In the early hours of Monday, a mazar at a village in Gurugram was set on fire by some unidentified people, police said.
Ghasite Ram said it was all normal at the mazar in the Khandsa village when he left for home in the Feroz Gandhi Colony from the mazar around 8:30 pm Sunday.
“Around 01.30 am, I received a phone call from somebody living near the mazar that it has been set afire by some unknown people,” he said in a complaint.
He said the fire was brought under control with the help of people.
“But when I went there and saw, offerings kept inside the door of the mazar were burnt down. What I have come to know is that a group of 5-6 young boys gathered there and set the mazar on fire,” he said in the FIR.
‘Can cause riots in society’
Expressing concerns, Ghasite Ram said the torching of mazar has hurt the faith of the people and “can cause riots in society”.
“Action should be taken against the accused,” he demanded.
Ghasite Ram further said that he has been working at the mazar for about seven years and has seen “people of all religions offering their respect there.”
“This is a decades-old Mazar of peer baba and all villagers worship here. It might be some outsiders who set the mazar on fire,” he said.
The incident comes less than a week after a mob attacked a mosque in Gurugram Sector 57 was set ablaze. One person died and at least three others were injured.
The person who died in the incident was identified as the mosque’s deputy or naib imam, Mohammad Hafiz Saeed, 29, who belonged to Sitamarhi in Bihar.
With inputs from PTI
