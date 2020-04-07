You are here:
Mayiladuthurai becomes Tamil Nadu's 38th district after bifurcation of Nagapattinam; Govt had cited 'administrative convenience' for move

India FP Trending Apr 07, 2020 21:17:01 IST

The Edappadi K Palaniswami government in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday through an official order announced the formation of a new district with Mayiladuthurai as its headquarters.

The new district, which is the state’s 38th, has been carved out of Nagapattinam district, reported The Hindu.

File image of Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswamy. PTI

Palaniswami, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, had said in the Legislative Assembly last month that the formation of the 38th district is important for administrative convenience and accelerating the public welfare schemes.

The government order, issued by Chief Secreatry K Shanmugam, authorised the Commissioner of Revenue Administration to take the required steps for the new district after the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus ends. The copy of the order was shared by The Indian Express in its report.

Residents of Mayiladuthurai had long been demanding for the creation of a district in their region.

Last year, the AIADMK government in the state had created four districts in line with the announcement made by Palaniswami in Assembly and during his Independence Day speech. The four district carved out were Tirupattur, Chengalpattu, Tenkasi and Ranipet.

Tirupattur and Ranipet were created by the trifurcation of Vellore. On the other hand, Chengelpet and Tenkasi were carved out of Kanchipuram and Tirunelveli districts respectively.

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2020 21:17:01 IST

