Mayawati rules out alliance with NDA, I.N.D.I.A, says both mostly comprise anti-poor, communal parties
'NDA and I.N.D.I.A alliances mostly comprise parties that are anti-poor, casteist, communal, pro-rich against whose policies BSP has always fought. So, there is no question of contesting the election by forging an alliance with them...,' said the BSP chief
Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday ruled out alliance with both the NDA and I.N.D.I.A, saying that both the blocs mostly comprise parties that are anti-poor, casteist, communal and pro-rich.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the BSP chief said, “NDA and I.N.D.I.A alliances mostly comprise parties that are anti-poor, casteist, communal, pro-rich against whose policies BSP has always fought. So, there is no question of contesting the election by forging an alliance with them…”
She said that BSP, like in 2007, will single-handedly contest the upcoming Lok Sabha and four state Assembly elections.
“The BSP will fight elections uniting crores of neglected society on the basis of mutual brotherhood rather than the manipulation of the opponents. Media should not spread misconceptions again and again,” said the BSP chief.
Although everyone here is eager for an alliance with the BSP, but if not done so then the opposition alleges collusion with the BJP.
“If you join them then you are secular, if you don’t then you are BJP. This is grossly unfair…,” she said.
Talking about former Saharanpur MLA who has been expelled from BSP, she said that he is busy praising the Congress and the top leaders of that party.
“…it is natural for people to question why he left this party and then went to another party? How can people trust such people?” Mayawati asked.
