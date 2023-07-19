Mayawati calls BJP, Congress 'anti-Dalit', says BSP to go it alone in four poll-bound states

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday said that her party will fight elections alone in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana and forge an alliance with regional parties in Punjab and Haryana provided they don’t have an understanding with the NDA or the new Opposition front.

“BSP will go it alone in the Assembly elections of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. In Punjab and Haryana, it can form an alliance with regional parties provided they don’t have an understanding with NDA or the changed UPA,” said the BSP chief.

Hitting out at the Congress and the BJP, she said that both the parties are anti-Dalit and anti-Muslim.

“Congress party is forging alliance with like-minded casteist and capitalist parties to come into power. BJP is also strengthening NDA… But their policies are anti-Dalit and anti-Muslim,” said the BSP chief.

She added that these parties haven’t done anything for the welfare of people and they forget their promises after they come into power.

“These parties don’t work for the welfare of the people. They have not done anything for Dalits, Muslims, and minorities. All are the same. When they come to power, they forget their promises. They have not fulfilled a single promise made to be the people. Be it Congress or be it BJP. This is the biggest reason why BSP has not joined hands with the Opposition,” said Mayawati.