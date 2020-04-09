Maundy Thursday 2020: Vatican prepares to conduct rituals virtually; all you need to know about the day's significance

Also known as Holy Thursday and Covenant Thursday, Maundy Thursday falls on the week before Easter and a day ahead of Good Friday. It commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles and the Washing of the Feet. This year, Maundy Thursday is on 9 April.

Maundy Thursday is observed as the time when Jesus Christ established the sacrament of the Eucharist, which has become a part of every mass now. Christ also washed the feet of his disciples, marking their entry into priesthood.

Maundy Thursday is considered to be a sombre observance as after the Last Supper, Jesus was betrayed by Judas. While Palm Sunday marks the start of the Holy Week and Jesus' entry into Jerusalem, Holy Thursday represents the moment that leads to his crucifixion.

Maundy itself is derived from the Latin word mandatum, which means a commandment and refers to the instructions Jesus gave to his disciples during the Last Supper. It is here that Jesus gave the commandment that people should love one another as he had loved them.

In several countries across the world, Maundy Thursday is also known as Holy Thursday and is a public holiday.

The Holy Week is a big event for the Vatican. The Pope usually washes and kisses the feet of 12 people on Maundy Thursday. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Holy week events would be conducted without the public. The events will be live-streamed and archived for later viewing.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.