Delhi Police constable Ratan Lal's family to get Rs 1 crore compensation; Arvind Kejriwal offers govt job to dead cop's wife

Slain Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal, who died during the clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in northeast Delhi, has been accorded with a martyr status by the BJP-led Centre while Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced in the Delhi Legislative Assembly that Lal's family will be receiving Rs 1 crore as compensation and a government job to kin, that is expected to be given to the constable's wife.

This compensation comes after a petition was filed before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) asking for compensation for Lal's family.

Earlier this week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had written to the constable's wife, Poonam Devi, conveying his condolences and said the entire country was with the family of the brave policeman in this hour of grief. In the letter, Shah said the constable had made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

"Your brave husband was a dedicated policeman who faced tough challenges. As a true soldier, he made the supreme sacrifice to serve this country. I pray that God gives you the strength to bear this sad and untimely loss," the home minister wrote. The home minister also added that the entire country was with the family in this hour of grief.

Initial reports claimed that Lal died of head injuries received during stone-pelting in the violent clashes between two groups in the area. But according to the autopsy report, a bullet was found stuck in his body. The bullet entered his body through the left shoulder and went up to the right shoulder, resulting in his death, reports India Today.

Lal hailing from Tehawali village at Fatehpur-Shekhawati Tehsil in Sikar district of Rajasthan was among the 10 people killed when violent clashes broke out in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law. Frenzied protesters torched houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, besides hurling stones at security personnel.

The death toll in the communal violence in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law reached 32 on Thursday, senior officials said.

"Five more deaths recorded at GTB Hospital, so death toll at that hospital has gone up to 30, taking the total toll to 32," said a senior Delhi Health Department official.

With inputs from PTI

