MAT PBT 2021 admit cards released at mat.aima.in; test to be held on 6 March

The admit cards for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2021 were released by the All India Management Association (AIMA) on Wednesday, 3 March at 4 pm. The MAT paper-based test (PBT) will be held on 6 March.

MAT PBT 2021 candidates can visit the website mat.aima.in/feb21 to access their admit cards. Earlier, AIMA had released the admit cards for candidates of the computer-based Test on 16 February. The exam was held on 20 February.

Candidates can take the following steps to download their admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the website mat.aima.in/feb21

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the option titled ‘Download Admit Card for MAT PBT.’ Click on this

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth and click on Submit

Step 4: Download your admit card

Step 5: Take a print out of your admit card and keep it safely for future reference

The admit cards will include various details related to the exam like the centre, reporting time and date, test mode and guidelines to be followed on the day of the exam. Candidates should report AIMA in case they find any mistake or discrepancy in their admit cards.

MAT PBT 2021 is a screening test conducted by AIMA to help business schools select students for MBA and allied programmes. There are several B schools from all over the country that admit students based on their MAT score. The paper-based test will be of 150 minutes (two and a half hours) long and will have 200 multiple-choice questions.

It will be divided in five sections, with 40 questions in each section. The sections of MAT PBT 2021 are Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Data Analysis and Sufficiency, Language Comprehension, Indian and Global Environment and Mathematics.