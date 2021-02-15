MAT 2021 registration process to close tomorrow, exam slated on 20 February; check mat.aima.in

Earlier, the last date to register for MAT exam was 14 February. Candidates can now fill the form till 12 pm on 16 February

The registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2021) examination has been extended and will close tomorrow, 16 February. Candidates who are interested and eligible can visit the official website of All India Management Association -- mat.aima.in, and proceed with the registration process.

According to a report by NDTV, the MAT registration can be done using a valid email ID and password. Earlier, the last date to register for MAT exam was 14 February. Candidates can now fill the form till 12 pm on 16 February.

The exam will be held on 20 February.

Here's how to apply for MAT 2021:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of MAT -- mat.aima.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on 'fresh candidate' option to create a login.

Step 3: Candidates need to enter name, date of birth, email, mobile number, password and select state/UT, click on checkboxes and submit.

Step 4: An OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number and candidates need to verify phone number and login to complete registration.

Step 5: Candidates need to upload photograph and signature in the prescribed format and pay the application fee via debit/credit card or net banking.

Step 6: Candidates need to download a copy of the filled application form.

According to a report in Careers 360, MAT application fee for the computer-based test is Rs 1,650. The MAT is conducted by AIMA four time a year -- February, May, September and December. MAT is a national-level management entrance exam which is conducted to provide admission to MBA/ PGDM in over 600 B-schools. The February session exam for MAT 2021 will be conducted in CBT mode.