MAT 2020: AIMA releases Management Aptitude Test IBT admit card at mat.aima.in, exam from 27 Aug

Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website by entering their registration number and date of birth.

MAT 2020: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) IBT 2020 for the August-September session of exams on its official website — mat.aima.in.

Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website by entering their registration number and date of birth.

According to a report by The Times of India, the exam will be conducted from 27 August to 2 September in remote proctored Internet Based Test (IBT). The registration for the exam began on 23 August.

Candidates will have to take the exam from their home or a place of their choice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the exam, students will have to keep a government approved valid original photo identity document ready. They will have to submit a live image of the document to get authorisation to write the exam.

A report by Careers 360 said that MAT is conducted four times in a year. The examination is held for admission to Post Graduate Management Programme of B-schools accepting MAT score.

Steps to download MAT IBT 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of AIMA - aima.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that mentions, "Download MAT Admit Card"

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your registration number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format and press submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print out.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card.

The examination that was held in February this year was conducted in pen and paper based and computer based mode.