Massive fire breaks out at rubber factor in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, 30 fire tenders sent to douse blaze

A massive fire broke out in a rubber factory in New Delhi on Tuesday and about 30 tenders were sent to douse the blaze, fire officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far in the blaze in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

A fire official told IANS that a call reporting the fire was received at 4.57 pm and nearly 30 tenders were rushed to the spot.

"There have been no reports of any casualties far," he said, adding that the reason for the fire was yet to be ascertained.

NDTV further reported that it was tough for the fire engines to reach the spot because the lanes in the area are very narrow. One firefighter has also been injured.

The fire department further said that there is considerable risk of the fire spreading to nearby areas. In fact, it has already spread to a nearby residential building but the building is empty.

