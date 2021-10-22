Massive fire breaks out at luxury residential building in Mumbai; man dies after falling from 19th floor

The level-four blaze broke out at One Avighna Park society at Currey Road

A fire broke out in a 61-storey luxury residential building in central Mumbai on Friday, a fire brigade official said.

The level-four fire erupted on the 19th floor of the One Avighna Park building on Currey Road shortly before noon, the official said.

At least one person has been reported dead in the incident. Fire brigade officials have rushed to the spot and over 14 fire tenders are attempting to douse the flames.

One person dead in a massive blaze at high-rise building in Lower Parel, Mumbai 14 fire tenders at spot.@vinivdvc with more details! Join the broadcast with @shreyadhoundial pic.twitter.com/Wbv1g29yV1 — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 22, 2021

Videos of the fire show a man falling from the building's 19th floor that was engulfed in flames.

According to reports, a senior KEM Hospital official said that the man, identified as Arun Tiwari, 30, was brought to the hospital around 12.45 pm. He was declared brought dead.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar also arrived at the spot and met fire brigade and police officials to take stock of the situation.

The financial capital of Mumbai has been witness to quite a few fires. In March, 11 people died when a fire broke out at Bhandup Dreams mall, which also houses a hospital on its third floor.

Earlier, in June 2018, a fire had erupted on the top floor of a high-rise building in south Mumbai's posh Prabhadevi area, where actor Deepika Padukone lived. The fire was contained after five hours and fortunately no one was injured.

In December 2017, a massive fire had swept through two roof-top pubs located in the Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai, resulting in the death of 14 people. A probe had revealed that illegal construction by the owners of the eateries and gross negligence were the reason for the tragedy.

With inputs from agencies