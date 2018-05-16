Massive dust storm hits Delhi NCR: One killed, 13 injured and 14 vehicles damaged on Tuesday night

An 18-year-old man was killed and 13 people injured in the dust storm that hit the national capital in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The Police Control Room (PCR) received 78 calls during the storm that started around 3 am.

One person was injured in Dwarka while two persons sustained minor injuries in West Delhi during the storm. The deceased was identified as Sohail, a resident of North East Delhi's Gokalpuri area. He was grievously injured after a wall collapsed on him while he was sleeping in his house. Four members of his family have also sustained minor injuries, police said.

Four people were injured in east Delhi while two persons sustained minor injuries in south Delhi, the police added.

As many as 59 calls about fallen trees, five calls about fallen electricity poles and 11 calls about hoardings/wall collapse were received by the PCR, police said. Also, four calls received were about damages to cars in the dust storm. Fourteen vehicles - 13 cars and a motorcycle - were damaged in it, the police said.

As per the traffic control room, as many 53 calls related to falling of trees and six calls about fallen poles were received during dust storm the previous night. Thirty-seven fallen trees have been removed and remaining are being removed, officials said.