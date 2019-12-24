Massive blaze at shoe factory, neighbouring premise in Delhi’s Narela; 22 firetenders rushed to spot, three firemen injured, say reports

A fire broke out at two factories in New Delhi's Narela during the early hours of Tuesday. According to NDTV, three fire personnel were injured during fire-fighting operations.

While flames were doused in one factory, firefighting is going on in the other one, ANI reported.

The fire started after a cylinder blast within the premises of a shoe factory, which quickly spread to another factory within close vicinity. Following this, 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to help douse the fire in the industrial area, Times Now reported. There is no information yet on anyone being trapped within the factory or getting injured, according to Navbharat Times.

The incident comes only a day after nine people died in a fire at a residential building that also housed a cloth godown in the national capital's Kirari area. It also comes shortly after the Anaj Mandi fire, in which 43 people died.

More details awaited

