Massive blaze at four-storey commercial building in Kolkata's Exide More brought under control; no casualties reported

Kolkata: A major fire broke out on the top floor of a four-storey commercial building in south Kolkata on Thursday, a fire brigade official said in Kolkata.

The blaze, reported around 9.20 am, was brought under control after three hours of firefighting, he said.

As many as 12 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, the official said, adding that a portion of the building's roof and part of a wall on the top floor have collapsed.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. According to a police officer, the commercial building, near Rabindra Sadan Metro station, has been evacuated and no one sustained injuries.

Senior fire brigade personnel and police officers, including the Director General of Fire Services Jag Mohan, are reviewing the situation, he stated.

The incident led to massive traffic snarls during the rush hour on the arterial Asutosh Mukherjee Road and its adjoining areas.

