Masood Azhar's nephew among two Jaish-e-Mohammed militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral; police recover sniper rifle

Srinagar: A Jaish-e-Mohammed module was neutralised in South Kashmir Tuesday after at least two terrorists from the outfit were killed by security forces and an M-4 carbine was recovered, which was possibly used for carrying out sniper attacks on security forces, officials said.

"Two bodies were recovered after a day-long encounter that broke in Chaanketaar village of Tral in Pulwama district," they said.

"The body of one more militant was expected to be retrieved from the rubble," they said.

According to officials, the intelligence inputs as well as the material seized from the encounter site showed that the terrorists belonged to JeM.

While the identity of the slain terrorists was not ascertained immediately, reports said that one of those killed was the nephew of Maulana Masood Azhar, the chief of outlawed Jaish-e-Mohammed.

"The security forces have also recovered M-4 Carbine rifle from the encounter site which was possibly used by the group to carry out sniper attacks on security forces," they said.

Last week, an Army jawan and a Seema Shashtra Bal (SSB) personnel were killed in the sniper attacks in Tral area.