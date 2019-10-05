Masked volunteers carrying rainbow banner disrupt London event criticising abrogation of Article 370 in J&K

London: A group of volunteers wearing masks and carrying a rainbow banner representing the LGBTQ community, disrupted an event hosted at SOAS University of London where CPI-ML member Kavita Krishnan was criticising the recent decisions of the Indian government concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

Krishnan and Nitasha Kaul were among the speakers at the event - 'Resisting Fascism, Building Solidarities - India, Kashmir and beyond' which was organized by South Asia Solidarity group.

A few people entered the venue wearing masks and raised slogans `Gay for J and K'. They said that those who oppose the repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir support homophobia and its removal means the LGBTQ community gets equal rights in Jammu and Kashmir among other minorities.

They were carrying a rainbow flag which read 'Gay 4 J&K', and '370 is Homophobic.' The Indian government had in August repealed Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.