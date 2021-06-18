Masik Durga Ashtami 2021: Shubh muhurat and significance of festival
It is believed that on this special day, the goddess gives blessings for success, prosperity, peace and happiness
Durga Ashtami is one of the auspicious festivals for Hindus. According to the Hindu scriptures, the day is celebrated in honour of the destroyer of evil, strength, optimism and virtue of Goddess Durga.
According to mythological texts, the goddess was created by the holy trinity - Brahma, Vishnu and Shankar - on this day.
The auspicious Masik Durga Ashtami is observed on the Ashtami tithi or the 8th day of the Shukla Paksha. So, this month the day is falling on 18 June, which is a Friday.
As per Hindu beliefs, devotees observe a day-long fast and worship Goddess Shakti. It is believed that on this special day, the goddess gives blessings for success, prosperity, peace and happiness to all people.
Check date and shubh muhurat of Masik Durga Ashtami 2021:
- The festive day of Masik Durgashtami falls on 18 June, 2021 (Friday)
- The Magha Shukla Ashtami Tithi begins at 9:59 pm on 17 June, 2021 (Thursday)
- The Magha Shukla Ashtami Tithi ends at 8:39 pm on 18 June, 2021 (Friday).
Read below the puja vidhi of Masik Durgashtami that devotees follow:
- Devotees who follow this auspicious day, wake up early, bathe and wear clean clothes
- They offer incense stick, flower and apply chandan (sandalwood paste) on Goddess Durga
- The disciples also recite mantras; many read Durga Chalisa and Durga Ashtami Vrat katha
- The puja is concluded by performing aarti (ritual during worship)
- In the western part of India, people sow barley seeds on this auspicious day. As the seeds grow to a height of 3-5 inches, they are cut and offered to the goddess.
