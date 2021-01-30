Martyrs’ Day 2021: Occasion marks death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi; Modi, Ram Nath Kovind pay tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to write that Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals 'continue to motivate millions' even today

Every year, Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs’ Day is observed on 30 January in India. This day marks the death anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, or Mahatma Gandhi.

It was on this day that Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse. Shaheed Diwas is also observed as a day to pay tribute to all the freedom fighters who had sacrificed their lives in order to gain India's independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to write that Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals “continue to motivate millions” even today.

Tributes to the great Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals continue to motivate millions. On Martyrs’ Day we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India’s freedom and the well-being of every Indian. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind too paid his tributes to the Father of the Nation via Twitter.

On behalf of a grateful nation, my humble tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi who embraced martyrdom this day. We should adhere to his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means and humility. Let us resolve to follow his path of truth and love. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 30, 2021

Mahatma Gandhi was one of the key figures of India’s independence movement, having propounded for the ideals of ahimsa or non-violence.

When he was shot at Birla House compound in New Delhi at the age of 78 on 30 January, 1948, the whole country was shaken to its core.

The newly independent country had lost its greatest leader and most popular icon just months after becoming free from colonialism.

Hence, an annual observance began to be celebrated to show our respects to all freedom fighters.

Martyrs’ Day Celebration

On this day, the state heads such as the Prime Minister, President, Vice President, and other service chiefs visit Rajghat and pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. Armed forces personnel also pay respect to Indian soldiers who died in their bid to protect the country.

This year, all central and state government departments have been instructed to observe two minutes of silence on this day.