'Marry me, convert to Islam or pay up': Bengaluru sextortion ring's modus operandi busted

Bengaluru law enforcement has successfully dismantled a sextortion ring operated by a woman who enticed men and coerced them into parting with large sums of money.

While three gang members have been apprehended, the prime suspect — a woman at the center of the operation — remains at large.

The main accused, identified as Neha, also known as Meher, along with her associates, allegedly reached out to men using Telegram, a messaging platform, and invited them to her residence for intimate encounters.

Neha’s accomplices would secretly film her engaging in these activities with the men. They would then exploit the recorded footage to blackmail the victims, according to reports.

The victims faced a harrowing choice: either marry Neha and convert to Islam or provide her with money.

Over the course of approximately eighteen months, the gang managed to extort more than Rs 35 lakh through their blackmail tactics.

Authorities have thus far retrieved Rs 60,000 from the gang. Payments were facilitated using Paytm.

Reportedly, Neha’s whereabouts have been traced to Mumbai.

The full extent of the gang’s illicit activities is still under investigation. Current estimates suggest that over 50 men have fallen victim to their extortion schemes.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged at Puttenhalli Police Station. The charges include Wrongful Confinement to Extract Confession (Section 348) and Cheating (Section 420) of the Indian Penal Code.

Investigators are also exploring the angle of the victims possibly being coerced into undergoing circumcision as part of the gang’s intimidation tactics.