Market Roundup: Sensex surges 872 points; Nifty hits 16,130; top gainers and losers

Amid weak global cues, the domestic market indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday, 3 August. The BSE Sensex opened at 53,125.97 after it increased 175.34 points or 0.33 percent at 9.15 am.

At the same time, NSE Nifty50 was up by 66.40 points or 0.42 percent as it opened at 15,951.55.

At the closing bell, Sensex massively gained by 872.73 points or 1.65 percent. It closed at 53,823.36. Meanwhile Nifty closed at 16,130.75 after jumping up by 245.60 points or 1.55 percent.

Commenting on the market indices, CEO and Founder of ThincRedBlu Securities Gaurav Udani said that the volumes of Nifty were higher than average and that indicates strength. He added that in the coming days, it could be expected to touch 16,250 and 16,400.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 53,823.36 with a gain of 872.73 points or 1.65 percent. The top gainers were Titan, HDFC, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank and UltraTech Cement. The top laggards were Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel and NTPC.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Titan: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 3.89 percent and closed at Rs 1,839.15.

HDFC: The shares of the company rose 3.72 percent to close at Rs 2,553.95.

Nestle India: It witnessed a jump of 3.44 percent to settle the day at Rs 18,318.

IndusInd Bank: 3.39 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 1,021.45.

UltraTech Cement: It jumped 2.75 percent to settle the day at Rs 7,850.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Bajaj Auto: Shares of the company fell by 0.33 percent to close at Rs 3,828.

Tata Steel: The shares ended at Rs 1407.10 down by 0.20 percent.

NTPC: 0.17 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 117.60.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 16,130.75, after increasing by 245.60 points or 1.55 percent.

All the sectoral indices were trading in green on 3 August, however, Nifty Media and Nifty Metal were trading in red. Nifty FMCG was up by 1.73 percent while

Nifty Financial Services increased by 1.68 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Titan: 3.99 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 1,842.15.

HDFC: The shares of the company surged 3.78 percent to end at Rs 2,555.

IndusInd Bank: It closed at Rs 1,022.45 with a jump of 3.49 percent.

Nestle India: The company gained 3.29 percent to settle the day at Rs 18,298.05.

UltraTech Cement: A jump of 2.71 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 7,849.35.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

JSW Steel: Shares of the company fell by 0.78 percent to close at Rs 740.85.

Shree Cement: The shares ended at Rs 29,198, down by 0.33 percent.

Bajaj Auto: A decline of 0.30 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 3,830.

UPL: 0.21 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 789.40.

Tata Steel: The company ended the day lower at Rs 1,407.25 after witnessing a fall of 0.20 percent.