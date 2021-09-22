Market Roundup: Sensex falls by 77 points, Nifty ends at 17,546; check top winners and losers

The top BSE gainers were were Tech Mahindra, Mahindra and Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Auto and Reliance

After a volatile trading session, domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended the day flat with a negative bias, at the closing bell on 22 September. While the Sensex fell by 0.13 percent, ending 77.94 points lower at 58,927.33, Nifty also saw marginal losses of 15.35 points or 0.09 percent, and ended at 17,546.65. While BSE MidCap ended up 1.51 percent higher, riding 374.42 points to end at 25,166.54, BSE SmallCap also rose by 1.19 percent to end at 27,856.10, up by 326.98 points.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

The BSE Sensex fell by 77.94 points to end 0.13 percent lower at 58,927.33. The top gainers were Tech Mahindra, Mahindra and Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Auto and Reliance. The top losers were HDFC, Nestle India, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

Top BSE gainers:

Tech Mahindra: The shares surged by 3.70 percent to end the day at Rs 1,514.05

Mahindra and Mahindra: Rising by 1.92 percent, the shares ended at Rs 752.55

HCL Technologies: The shares rose by 1.29 percent to Rs 1,315.80

Bajaj Auto: With a gain of 1.12 percent, the shares were priced at Rs 3,770.00 at the end of the day

Reliance: The shares rose by 1.10 percent to end at Rs 2,430.60

Top BSE losers:

HDFC: The company declined by 1.46 percent to settle at Rs 2,733.05

Nestle India: With a loss of 1.22 percent, the shares settled at Rs 19,905.80

Kotak Bank: Declining by 1.19 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1,986.75

ICICI Bank: The shares fell by 1.12 percent to settle the day at Rs 703.25

HDFC Bank: The shares declined by 0.99 percent to settle at Rs 1,534.45

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 ended the day with a marginal decline of 15.35 points, falling 0.09 percent to end at 17,546.65. Bank Nifty saw a loss of 291.20 points to end 0.78 percent lower at 36,944.65.

Top NSE gainers:

Coal India: The company surged by 3.61 percent, ending at Rs 162.05

Tech Mahindra: With a gain of 3.58 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1,514.00

Hindalco: The shares witnessed a rise of 2.73 percent to end at Rs 463.30

Tata Motors: With a gain of 2.67 percent, the shares ended at Rs 310.00

Mahindra and Mahindra: The shares rose by 1.96 percent to end at Rs 752.90



Top NSE losers:

Nestle India: With a loss of 1.47 percent, the shares ended at Rs 19,893.60

HDFC: The shares fell by 1.35 percent to settle at Rs 2,737.00

ICICI Bank: The shares settled at Rs 703.50 after a loss of 1.17 percent

ONGC: Declining by 1.15 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 133.65

HDFC Bank: With a loss of 1.02 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,536.05