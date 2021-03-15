Market Roundup: Sensex falls 397 points, Nifty at three-day low; Tech Mahindra among top gainers at BSE

The top gainers on Nifty were JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco Industries and IndusInd Bank. The top losers included Divis Labs, and Hero MotoCorp, among others

Both Sensex and Nifty ended at lower levels on 15 March. While Nifty was down by 14,929.50, Sensex saw a fall of 397 points.

The reasons behind the indices staying put in the negative territory have been attributed to a rise in COVID-19 cases and bond yields.

The top gainers for the day on Nifty were JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco Industries and IndusInd Bank. The top losers included Divis Labs, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and GAIL.

Nifty

Top 5 gainers

JSW Steel: Shares of the subsidiary of JSW Group closed at Rs 428.95, witnessing a gain of 2.44 per cent.

Tata Steel: Shares of the company rose by 2.26 per cent to end at Rs. 736.20

Tech Mahindra: The multinational technology company saw a rise of 2.37 per cent in its shares and ended at Rs 1,027.00

Hindalco Industries: The company shares closed at Rs 335.65, witnessing a gain of 1.65 per cent.

IndusInd Bank: Shares of IndusInd Bank rose to Rs 1,038.90, with a gain of 1.59 percent

Top losers:

Divi's Laboratories: The shares fell at 2.91 per cent to end at Rs 3,410.00

Bajaj Finserv Ltd.: A subsidiary of Bajaj Holdings & Investments Limited, it lost 2.71 per cent and ended at Rs 9,664.95

GAIL: The shares fell at 2.55 per cent to end at Rs 143.10

Bajaj Finance: Shares of the company ended at Rs 5,420.15 after a -2.48 per cent fall.

Hero MotoCorp: The Indian multinational motorcycle and scooter manufacturer witnessed a fall of 2.43 per cent in its shares and ended at Rs 3,269.00

BSE

Top 5 gainers

Tech Mahindra: The company’s stocks surged 2.22 per cent and ended at Rs 1026.20.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited: Shares went up by 1.86 per cent to close at Rs 224.10

IndusInd Bank: Shares of the lender closed at Rs 1038.55, witnessing a gain of 1.51 per cent

HCL Technologies Limited: The Indian multinational technology company that specializes in information technology services and consulting 1.24 per cent to close at Rs 992.15

NTPC LTD: The shares went up by 1.14 per cent to end the day at Rs 110.45

Top 5 losers

Bajaj Finserv Ltd: The shares fell by 2.68 per cent to close at Rs 9683.15

Bajaj Auto: The shares of Bajaj Auto saw a drop of 2.21 per cent to end at Rs 3,664.50.

Bajaj Finance: The day ended at Rs 5438.70 with a fall of 2.09 per cent in shares.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd: The Construction engineering company closed the day at Rs1484.15 with a fall of 1.99 per cent in shares.

Asian Paints: The company saw a fall of 1.92 per cent in share to close the day at Rs 2,355.95.