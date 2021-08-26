Market Roundup: Sensex ends four points higher, Nifty closes at 16,636; top gainers and losers

The top gainers in BSE Sensex were Reliance, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank. The top laggards were Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Powergrid, SBI, and Tata Steel

Amid August series futures and options expiry day volatility, the domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended flat on Thursday, 26 August.

At the closing bell, BSE Sensex increased by 4.89 points and was at 55,949.10. On the other hand, Nifty ended at 16,636.90 after going up by 2.25 points.

Talking about sectors, selling was seen in the pharma, auto, and PSU banking stocks while metal index saw a dip of over one percent. Power, oil & gas, and FMCG indices were in the green at the closing bell. BSE smallcap and midcap too witnessed a rise of 0.3 percent each.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 55,949.10 with a gain of just 4.89 points or 0.01 percent. The top gainers were Reliance, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank. The top laggards were Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Powergrid, SBI, and Tata Steel.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Reliance: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 1.29 percent and closed at Rs 2,230.65.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares of the company rose 1.18 percent to close at Rs 781.35.

HCL Tech: It witnessed a jump of 1.13 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,167.55.

ICICI Bank: 1.09 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 698.45.

Axis Bank: It jumped 0.98 percent to settle the day at Rs 746.15.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Bharti Airtel: Shares of the company fell by 4.18 percent to close at Rs 586.85.

Maruti: 1.59 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 6,609.05.

Powergrid: The shares ended at Rs 173.20 down by 1.34 percent.

SBI: The company ended the day lower at Rs 410.80 after witnessing a fall of 1.30 percent.

Tata Steel: A decline of 1.14 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,374.50.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 16,636.90, after gaining 2.25 points or 0.014 percent. Bank Nifty ended at 35,617 after a rise of 0.09 percent. Except Nifty Midcap 50, broader markets outperformed the benchmarks for the second consecutive day.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Britannia: 2.67 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 3,945.40.

Tata Consumers: The shares of the company surged 2.21 percent to end at Rs 854.50.

BPCL: It closed at Rs 468.85 with a jump of 1.77 percent.

HDFCLife: The company gained 1.73 percent to settle the day at Rs 699.45.

Reliance: A jump of 1.33 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 2,232.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Bharti Airtel: Shares of the company fell by 4.42 percent to close at Rs 585.40.

JSW Steel: The shares ended at Rs 671.75, down by 1.77 percent.

Maruti: A decline of 1.51 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 6,609.95.

SBI: 1.42 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 410.35.

Hindal Co: The company ended the day lower at Rs 424.60 after witnessing a fall of 1.42 percent.