Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Friday, 24 September ended in the green. Sensex went up by 163.11 points to end at 60,048.47 while Nifty ended at 17,853.20 after a gain of 30.25 points.

Talking about sectors, all indices closed the day in the red except Auto, IT, and Realty with PSU Bank, Metal, Power, and FMCG indices witnessing a dip of 1-2 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

The BSE Sensex hiked by 0.27 percent or 163.11 points, to settle at 60,048.47. The top gainers were Asian Paint, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel. The biggest losers were Tata Steel, SBI, Axis Bank, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever.

Top BSE gainers:

Asian Paint: Surging up by 3.72 percent, the shares of the bank ended at Rs 3,443.60

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a gain of 2.74 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 779.20

HCL Tech: The company registered a rise of 2.24 percent, ending the day at Rs 1,357.65

HDFC Bank: With a rise of 1.98 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,601.35 at the end of the day

Bharti Airtel: The company registered a gain of 1.79 percent, ending at Rs 739.20

Top BSE losers:

Tata Steel: With a loss of 3.60 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,271.90

SBI: The company declined by 2.00 percent, settling at Rs 440.80

Axis Bank: Declining by 1.74 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 798.20

ITC: With a loss of 1.67 percent, the shares ended at Rs 238.35

Hindustan Unilever: The shares fell by 1.44 percent, settling at Rs 2,741.75

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

The NSE Nifty 50 posted a gain of 30.25 points or 0.17 percent to end at 17,853.20. Talking about sectors, Nifty IT saw a rise of around one percent while Bank Nifty ended at 37,830 after witnessing gains. On the other hand, Nifty Metal index was the biggest loser.

Top NSE gainers:

Asian Paint: Surging by 3.74 percent, the bank ended the day at Rs 3,445.00

Eicher Motors: With a gain of 3.08 percent, the shares of the bank were valued at Rs 2,945.00 at the end of the day

Mahindra & Mahindra: Rising by 2.97 percent, the shares ended at Rs 781.00

HCL Tech: With a gain of 2.37 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 1,359.75

Bharti Airtel: With a gain of 2.22 percent, the shares rose to Rs 742.90

Top NSE losers:

Tata Steel: With a loss of 3.92 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 1,267.00

JSW Steel: Declining by 2.58 percent, the shares fell to Rs 659.80

SBI: With a loss of 2.03 percent, the shares of the company declined to Rs 440.65

Divis Lab: The company incurred a loss of 2.00 percent and ended the day at Rs 5,107.80

Shree Cement: The company registered a decline of 1.97 percent to end the day at Rs 29,330.00