You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Maratha quota stir: Another youth from community commits suicide in Aurangabad; hundreds of protesters gather in city

India Press Trust of India Aug 03, 2018 13:28:38 IST

Mumbai: A 21-year-old unemployed man, belonging to the Maratha community, allegedly committed suicide by hanging in Aurangabad, Maharashtra on Thursday, the police said.

Umesh Atmaram Indait hanged himself at his house in Choudhary Colony in Chikalthana area this afternoon, a senior police official said.

File photo of the Maratha Kranti Morcha protesting in Solapur. PTI

File photo of the Maratha Kranti Morcha protesting in Solapur. PTI

As Maratha organisations are agitating for reservation in jobs and education for the community, at least six cases of suicide by young Maratha men were reported in the last two weeks.

In all these cases, the victims purportedly mentioned that they were ending life for the cause of the quota, or because they were frustrated because of lack of job and education opportunities, the police said.

The purported suicide note by Indait said he was jobless.

"I did not fulfil the dreams of my parents. I am still jobless even after completing my BSc because I belong to the Maratha community," it said.

After a photograph of the suicide note found its way on social media platforms, hundreds of protesters gathered on Jalna Road in the city.

Some of them tried to block the road and there was stone-pelting, the police officer said.


Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 13:28 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores