Maratha quota stir: Another youth from community commits suicide in Aurangabad; hundreds of protesters gather in city

Mumbai: A 21-year-old unemployed man, belonging to the Maratha community, allegedly committed suicide by hanging in Aurangabad, Maharashtra on Thursday, the police said.

Umesh Atmaram Indait hanged himself at his house in Choudhary Colony in Chikalthana area this afternoon, a senior police official said.

As Maratha organisations are agitating for reservation in jobs and education for the community, at least six cases of suicide by young Maratha men were reported in the last two weeks.

In all these cases, the victims purportedly mentioned that they were ending life for the cause of the quota, or because they were frustrated because of lack of job and education opportunities, the police said.

The purported suicide note by Indait said he was jobless.

"I did not fulfil the dreams of my parents. I am still jobless even after completing my BSc because I belong to the Maratha community," it said.

After a photograph of the suicide note found its way on social media platforms, hundreds of protesters gathered on Jalna Road in the city.

Some of them tried to block the road and there was stone-pelting, the police officer said.