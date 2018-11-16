Maratha quota row: Maharashtra has to consult NCBC on granting reservation, according to law passed by Parliament

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will have to consult the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) before taking a policy decision on granting reservation to the Maratha community, according to a law passed by Parliament earlier this year.

The Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) on Thursday submitted its report on the social and economic conditions of the Marathas, with a government source saying the panel has "favoured" grant of quota to the community.

Section 338B, sub-clause 9 the 102nd constitutional amendment bill passed in both the houses of Parliament in August this year states, "(9) The Union and every State Government shall consult the Commission (National Commission for Backward Classes, NCBC) on all major policy matters affecting the socially and educationally backward classes."

This means the state government will have to consult the NCBC before it goes ahead with granting reservation to the Maratha community based on their social and educational backwardness.

An official from the state law and judiciary department said the government is unsure about the NCBC accepting the government decision to grant quota to the community in jobs and education.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had Thursday said all statutory formalities over the quota issue will be completed in the next 15 days and that the Maratha community should get ready to celebrate on 1 December.

A senior BJP Cabinet minister has said the MSBCC report is likely to be tabled before the pre-winter session meeting of the state cabinet on 18 November.

The NCBC has now been granted constitutional status on par with the National Commission for Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes.