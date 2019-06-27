Maratha quota row: Bombay HC upholds reservation for community, but says 16 percent figure not justified

The Bombay High Court on Thursday upheld reservation to Maharashtra's politically-crucial Maratha community in education and government jobs under the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) category. However, it clarified that a 16 percent quota is not justifiable.

According to News18, the high court arrived at the decision based on reports submitted by the backward class commission on the economic and social status of the Maratha community. The court stated that the percentage of reservation needs to be reduced to 12 to 13 percent.

The high court also stated that "under exceptional and extraordinary circumstances, the State can exceed the ceiling of 50 percent reservation set by the Supreme Court".

On 30 November last year, the Maharashtra legislature passed a bill proposing 16 percent reservation in education and government jobs for the Marathas under the SEBC category.

Several petitions were filed in the high court challenging the reservation, while a few others were filed in support of the quota.

On 6 February, a division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Bharati Dangre commenced hearing in all the petitions. In April this year, the court closed the petitions for the verdict.

The government, while defending its decision, had said reservation was only to bring up the Maratha community, which had been neglected for a long time.

The petitioners challenging the quota decision, however, claimed by granting reservation to the Maratha community, the government has given them permanent crutches which they will never be able to shed.

The government has destroyed the concept of equality by setting up a special category, SEBC, for the Maratha community, the petitioners argued.

They also claimed that as per the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission report, Marathas and Kunbis are one and the same caste and hence, should be included in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

With inputs from PTI

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.