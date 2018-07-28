Maratha quota protests: BJP's Nitin Gadkari rules out dismissal of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra chief minister

Nagpur: Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Friday ruled out any change of guard in Maharashtra amid the Maratha community's ongoing agitation for reservation.

"People should have patience as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is sensitive about the issue of reservation and the government will resolve all the issues," the Road Transport and Highways minister said.

Gadkari was answering a question about a speculation about Fadnavis's post.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had claimed two days ago that there was talk within the BJP that Fadnavis should be replaced in view of the Maratha agitation.

"I do not know why there is discussion in the media about removal of Fadnavis. The entire party stands with Fadnavis and there is no talk in the party about changing the leadership in Maharashtra," Gadkari asserted.

"Some people are trying infuse venom of casteism and communalism in society. I firmly believe that all the communities including the Marathas will get justice under Fadnavis's leadership," the senior BJP leader from Maharashtra said.

Fadnavis has done a very good work in areas of infrastructure, irrigation, investment and employment generation, Gadkari added.