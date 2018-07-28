You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Maratha quota protests: BJP's Nitin Gadkari rules out dismissal of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra chief minister

India Press Trust of India Jul 28, 2018 10:08:26 IST

Nagpur: Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Friday ruled out any change of guard in Maharashtra amid the Maratha community's ongoing agitation for reservation.

File photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari. PTI

File photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari. PTI

"People should have patience as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is sensitive about the issue of reservation and the government will resolve all the issues," the Road Transport and Highways minister said.

Gadkari was answering a question about a speculation about Fadnavis's post.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had claimed two days ago that there was talk within the BJP that Fadnavis should be replaced in view of the Maratha agitation.

"I do not know why there is discussion in the media about removal of Fadnavis. The entire party stands with Fadnavis and there is no talk in the party about changing the leadership in Maharashtra," Gadkari asserted.

"Some people are trying infuse venom of casteism and communalism in society. I firmly believe that all the communities including the Marathas will get justice under Fadnavis's leadership," the senior BJP leader from Maharashtra said.

Fadnavis has done a very good work in areas of infrastructure, irrigation, investment and employment generation, Gadkari added.


Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 10:08 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores