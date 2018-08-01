You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Maratha quota protest: Jail Bharo Andolan held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai; agitators seek reservation in govt jobs

India Press Trust of India Aug 01, 2018 13:40:19 IST

Mumbai: Maratha activists held a 'Jail Bharo' protest on Wednesday, demanding immediate implementation of reservations in jobs and education for the community.

Pro-quota groups led by the Maratha Kranti Morcha organised the 'Jail Bharo' agitation at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai while local groups in some parts of the state also held similar protests.

Rail and road traffic in the city wasn't affected by the Maratha community protest on Wednesday, an official said in Mumbai.

Adequate security arrangements have been made in the state in view of the ongoing protests, police said.

"We have lost confidence in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his hollow assurances of offering reservation to Maratha community," said Kedar Shinde, a protester at Azad Maidan.

Maratha outfit Maratha Kranti Morcha, which has been demanding reservations in government jobs and education for the community, will began another phase of their agitation on Wednesday.

Maratha outfit Maratha Kranti Morcha, which has been demanding reservations in government jobs and education for the community, began another phase of their agitation on Wednesday. PTI

A group of Maratha community members also staged an agitation outside the residence of state labour minister Sambhaji Patil-Nilangekar in Latur district.

Protesters blocked a portion of the Pune-Solapur National Highway in north Solapur, police said. Protests were also held at Junnar in Pune district. Rallies were held in Shirur and Khed tehsils in Pune district.

Farmers from Hingoli district in Marathwada region, the hub of most of the aggressive protests, organised a bullock-cart march to demand quota for the community.

The Maratha community is around 30 percent of the states 12 crore population. Since the last 10 days, their protests have turned violent.

Their demands include 50 percent reservation in jobs and education, implementation of the capital punishment given to accused in the Kopardi rape case and amending the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to prevent its misuse.

So far six people have committed suicide in the state due to the ongoing agitation. A 35-year-old farm labourer was found hanging by a tree near his house in Beed district on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, eight demonstrators tried to set themselves on fire in Latur district, but police foiled their attempt.


Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 13:40 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores