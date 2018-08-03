Maratha Kranti Morcha warns of massive protests on 9 August across Maharashtra if state govt fails to provide quota by 7 August

Mumbai: Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) on Thursday warned of fresh wave of protests on 9 August across Maharashtra if the state government fails to grant reservation to the community by 7 August.

"All we want is quota in education and government jobs," said MKM leader Abasaheb Patil who held a sit-in protest in Parli town in Beed district, 370 kilometres from Mumbai.

He said there is nothing left now that need to be discussed with the government on the issue.

The MKM is the umbrella body of Maratha groups demanding 16 percent reservation under the OBC category.

"If the state government fails to grant us reservation by 7 August, then a massive agitation will be held across the state," he said.

He said the Maratha youth has lost trust in the government, as it is dragging its feet on implementing the reservation.

The police had detained at least 3,000 youths from the Maratha community for holding violent protests last week, of whom around 500 youths are facing serious criminal charges such as attempt murder.

"Despite assurance from the chief minister, no police station has started withdrawing the cases against the youths," claimed Vinod Pokharkar, another leader of the Maratha community.

Fadnavis on Thursday reiterated that the government is committed to grant quota to the Maratha community that can stand legal scrutiny.

The Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission is currently conducting a survey to assess socio-economic backwardness of the Maratha community.

The state government had announced that it will convene a special session of the legislature to discuss the quota demand, after the panel submits its report.