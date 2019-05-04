Maramraju Satyanarayana Rao, noted writer and academician, dies at 84 of cardiac arrest

Hyderabad: Prominent writer and academician, Maramraju Satyanarayana Rao passed away at a hospital in Hyderabad on 4 May, following a cardiac arrest. He was 84. He died at a private hospital this morning following a cardiac arrest, official sources said. He is survived by three sons.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the death of Satyanarayana Rao.

ప్రముఖ రచయిత, ప్రొఫెసర్, 1969 ఉద్యమకారుడు శ్రీ మారంరాజు సత్యనారాయణ రావు మరణం పట్ల ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కె. చంద్రశేఖర్ రావు సంతాపం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలిపారు. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 4, 2019

Satyanarayana Rao, born at Jayyaram village in Mahabubabad district, had worked as professor of political science and registrar of Ambedkar Open University in Hyderabad, they said. He actively participated in separate Telangana agitation in 1969, they added.

He has also authored several books.

