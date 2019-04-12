Maoists trigger blast in under-construction building in Jharkhand, no injuries reported

Chaibasa: Maoists have triggered a blast in an under-construction building of the forest department in West Singhbhum district, damaging a portion of the structure, the police said Friday.

The Maoists stormed into Goelkera village on Thursday night and detonated explosives to blow up a portion of the building, Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Jha said.

"No loss of human life has been reported," the SP said.

The building was being constructed to serve as residential quarters for forest guards.

