Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district injures two CRPF troopers; wounded shifted to Raipur hospital

India IANS May 24, 2018 12:40:25 IST

Sukma: Two CRPF troopers were injured when Maoists triggered an IED (improvised explosive device) on Thursday in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

Representational image. News18

According to Central Reserve Police Force officials, the blast that took place at 7.45 am, was targeted at the troops of 206 Cobra Battalion who were on a routine operation in the area.

The injured troopers were evacuated and taken to a hospital in Raipur.

"The attack occurred between Pushwada and Tamilwada, in Plampalli area of Sukma district," DIG CRPF M Dinakaran told IANS.


