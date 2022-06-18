Man's post about 'ninja' wife juggling home and office work ignites debate; check it out

The post sparked a debate, with many slamming Bhagat for not helping his wife. Others wrote that posts like his, which glorify women’s hard work and sacrifice, can lead to more burdens being put on them.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, questions about work-life balance and working from home have dominated conversations. Many people, women in particular, have asserted that they do not have the luxury of a balanced lifestyle and have to juggle responsibilities at both the workplace and home.

In this scenario, a man’s post about his wife “being a ninja” to manage all her workload has ignited a debate on social media.

Himanshu Bhagat, a marketing official, posted a picture of his wife working on her laptop in the kitchen while in the midst of preparing food. “Reviewing work done by her team. Prepping for the next meeting. Chopping onions. Making tea after that, mostly. Managing a 5-month-old puppy,” wrote Bhagat, enumerating the tasks done by his wife. “Managing me, at times.” He added. He further said that while he gets to sit in a closed room and focus on his work, his wife does of the things he listed.

Bhagat ended his post by stating, “Male privilege exists and we dudes do get things easy quite a few times. Let us be more appreciative and pitch in where we can.”

Click here to view the post.

The post sparked a debate, with many slamming Bhagat for not helping his wife. Others wrote that posts like his, which glorify women’s hard work and sacrifice, can lead to more burdens being put on them.

Although some users argued in Bhagat’s favour and said that not everyone appreciates their wife’s efforts, the majority of internet users were unimpressed by the post.

This is not the only post to have sparked a debate on women and their responsibilities. Last year, a man’s post about his mother cooking while breathing with the help of an oxygen cylinder went viral. The photo, which was posted with the caption “Unconditional love = mother. She is never off duty”, prompted a lot of backlashes.

What are your thoughts on this story?