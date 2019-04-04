Man's body found hanging at BJP booth office in Siliguri; party accuses TMC of 'jungle raj'

Siliguri: The body of a 42-year-old man was found hanging at the booth office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Siliguri on Thursday morning.

Locals out on their morning walk had reportedly spotted the body hanging from the booth office and alerted the police, who came and took the body away for postmortem examination. An investigation is underway.

The deceased has been identified as Nitya Mandal who used to work as a labourer.

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain termed the incident as an example of Bengal's jungle raj and asked the Election Commission to take cognisance of the matter.

"There is jungle raj in Bengal, the Election Commission should take cognizance of this incident. There is no rule of law in Bengal, BJP workers are continuously getting killed there. Is the Trinamool Congress a political party or a murderous organisation? This is really unfortunate. The people of Bengal will answer this with their votes," he said.

"Mamata Banerjee thinks she is is the absolute authority in Bengal after becoming chief minister. The people make the chief minister and dispose of the chief minister from the seat. The people of Bengal will teach a lesson to Mamata Banerjee in the Lok Sabha election, and she will not become the chief minister after the Assembly elections in Bengal," he added.

The incident took place a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega rally in north Bengal's Siliguri.

West Bengal will see polling in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections, beginning 11 April.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.