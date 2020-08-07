Manoj Sinha takes oath as Jammu and Kashmir's L-G; career politico succeeds ex-IAS GC Murmu
Sinha succeeds former IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu, who resigned on Wednesday night and was appointed Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Thursday
Former Union minister Manoj Sinha on Friday was sworn in as the new lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the first political leader to take charge of the union territory.
The 61-year-old, who is known for his connect with people, particularly in rural areas, was administered the oath of office by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Gita Mittal in Raj Bhavan, at the foothills of the Zaberwan range.
Advisors to the previous lieutenant governors, including Farooq Khan and Baseer Khan, as well as senior bureaucrats and policemen were present at the simple function.
Rajya Sabha member Nazir Ahmed Laway, BJP Lok Sabha member Jugal Kishore Sharma and Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party leaders Ghulam Hasan Mir were also present.
After his appointment was announced, Sinha quit his BJP membership in line with the decorum of his constitutional position, and party president JP Nadda accepted his resignation while heaping praise on him for his work to strengthen the saffron organisation.
"A gentle, erudite and experienced leader with loads of administrative experience as a minister to head Jammu and Kashmir administration. Jammu and Kashmir to progress on the path of development with renewed vigour," BJP general secretary Ram Madhav tweeted after Sinha's appointment was announced.
Mehbooba Mufti's detention under Public Safety Act extended by another three months
Mufti will continue to remain under detention for another three months at her official residence, which has been declared a subsidiary jail.
GC Murmu appointed new CAG in place of Rajiv Mehrishi, will take oath on Saturday
Murmu served as the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after it was made a Union tTerritory last year
Saifuddin Soz to sue J&K administration over 'unlawful house arrest'; Rahul Gandhi seeks his release
Soz has alleged that he has been detained in his house since 5 August, 2019, when the Centre abrogated Article 370. However, the UT administration denied the charge in the SC on Wednesday