Manohar Parrikar's health: Goa CM is undergoing series of tests at AIIMS, say hospital sources

India Press Trust of India Sep 16, 2018 17:26:44 IST

New Delhi: Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar is undergoing a series of tests at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), hospital sources said  on Sunday.

Parrikar, who has been undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment, is admitted in a private ward under the supervision of Pramod Garg from the Department of Gastroenterology.

File image of Manohar Parrikar. PTI

File image of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. PTI

"He is currently undergoing a series of tests," sources said.

Parrikar, 62, was flown to the national capital owing to his declining health.

He had returned from the US in the first week of September, days after which he was admitted to a hospital at Candolim in north Goa.

Earlier this year, he had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the US.


